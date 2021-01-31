Goldberg Almost "Bit His Tongue Off" On Monday's WWE Raw

During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw.

He was involved in a segment with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the injury nearly happened when he speared The Miz.

"I almost bit my tongue off [on Monday Night RAW] with that Spear on the Miz,” Goldberg said. “Something like that is stupid right? Each and every time I get the call, I get back into that mode.

It’s not hard to get into the Goldberg mode, it’s hard to get into the Goldberg physic. I’m busting my ass, I’ve got a short window, but I’ll be more than ready, you can bet your ass on that."