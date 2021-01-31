2K Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 31, 2021
WWE 2K20 was met with much criticism with some calling it one of the worst WWE video games of all time.
The game developer 2K opted to not release WWE 2K21, and instead launched a new game called WWE BattleGrounds. It now appears however WWE 2K22 is in development with an expected launch date later this year.
PWInsider is reporting that 2K developers are backstage at tonight's Royal Rumble to record voiceovers and scan wrestlers for the game.
The developer will have to pull something special out of the bag to win fans back this year.
