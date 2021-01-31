LIVE STREAM: WWE Royal Rumble Matches Of The Last Decade

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 31 - The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions
Jan 31 - Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at number one. The eleven-time WWE World Champion ha[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4️⃣ @Christian4Peeps!!!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitt[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3️⃣ #TheHurricane @ShaneHelmsCom!!! #RoyalRumble [...]
Jan 31 - At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match. After a hard-hi[...]
Jan 31 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number three entrant and won by eliminating former NXT Wo[...]
Jan 31 - Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJames #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xwZygucspM &mdash[...]
Jan 31 - Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @NaomiWWE!!! 🌟#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/iDy9Z[...]
Jan 31 - In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella. What a BATTLE for the #SmackDo[...]
Jan 31 - In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Does he have your re[...]
Jan 31 - As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Seth Rollins is backstage at Tropicana F[...]
Jan 31 - We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is scheduled to be in the Men’s Rumble match to[...]
Jan 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to PWInsider. The Royal Rumble Kickoff airs from [...]
Jan 31 - WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E., Edge, and Goldberg. The report notes there may[...]
Jan 31 - As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clots. A GoFundMe page was created for her back in No[...]
Jan 31 - During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He was involved in a segment with WWE Champion Drew Mc[...]
Jan 31 - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match will likely close tonight’s event. It should[...]
Jan 31 - WWE 2K20 was met with much criticism with some calling it one of the worst WWE video games of all time. The game developer 2K opted to not release WWE 2K21, and instead launched a new game called WWE[...]