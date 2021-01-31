Dolph Ziggler Responds To Fan Who Told Him He Should Be Happy He Wasn’t In 3MB

2/3 of 3MB went on to become world champion & the 3rd is the most belovéd wrestler to ever step foot in a locker room. https://t.co/b3sphoAD5W

Dolph explained to the fan why the group wasn't as bad as the fan makes out.

3MB aka The Three Man Band was a heel stable in WWE, consisting of Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater.

Title Match Bumped To WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...] Jan 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...]

WWE Network Documentaries Being Filmed At Royal Rumble

WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E[...] Jan 31 - WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E[...]

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation

As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clo[...] Jan 31 - As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clo[...]

Goldberg Almost "Bit His Tongue Off" On Monday's WWE Raw

During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He w[...] Jan 31 - During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He w[...]

What Match Will Close Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match [...] Jan 31 - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match [...]

2K Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble

WWE 2K20 was met with much criticism with some calling it one of the worst WWE video games of all time. The game developer 2K opted to not release WW[...] Jan 31 - WWE 2K20 was met with much criticism with some calling it one of the worst WWE video games of all time. The game developer 2K opted to not release WW[...]

LIVE STREAM: WWE Royal Rumble Matches Of The Last Decade

WWE has posted a live stream on their Youtube channel showing the Rumble matches from the last decade. Watch it live below, you can skip back to watch[...] Jan 31 - WWE has posted a live stream on their Youtube channel showing the Rumble matches from the last decade. Watch it live below, you can skip back to watch[...]

Big E Comments On Establishing Himself As A Main Event Star In WWE

WWE Intercontinental champion Big E recently joined Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of topics, including why he doesn't bel[...] Jan 31 - WWE Intercontinental champion Big E recently joined Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of topics, including why he doesn't bel[...]

Shawn Michaels On What Makes The Royal Rumble Match Special

During a recent interview on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed the backstage atmosphere for the Royal Rumble, winning the [...] Jan 31 - During a recent interview on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed the backstage atmosphere for the Royal Rumble, winning the [...]

Dolph Ziggler Responds To Fan Who Told Him He Should Be Happy He Wasn’t In 3MB

3MB aka The Three Man Band was a heel stable in WWE, consisting of Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater. Dolph explained to the fan why the grou[...] Jan 31 - 3MB aka The Three Man Band was a heel stable in WWE, consisting of Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater. Dolph explained to the fan why the grou[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida live on the WWE Network. Here is the final advertised card [...] Jan 31 - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida live on the WWE Network. Here is the final advertised card [...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestling

During an interview with Forbes, Rey Mysterio discussed his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, his most memorable Royal Rumble, and who he thin[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Forbes, Rey Mysterio discussed his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, his most memorable Royal Rumble, and who he thin[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Shawn Michaels Overplayed His Role In D-Generation X

During the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed D-Generation X and the nWo. He believes DX was a copy of nWo, "It sh[...] Jan 31 - During the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed D-Generation X and the nWo. He believes DX was a copy of nWo, "It sh[...]

Possible Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrant Revealed (SPOILER)

We all love a surprise Royal Rumble entrant, it's what makes the big match special but this year there have not been many rumors as to who may make a [...] Jan 31 - We all love a surprise Royal Rumble entrant, it's what makes the big match special but this year there have not been many rumors as to who may make a [...]

WWE PC Talent Informed They Might Be Used As Royal Rumble Extras

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 will be taking place tonight from the WWE ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. According to Fightful Select, WWE has told s[...] Jan 31 - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 will be taking place tonight from the WWE ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. According to Fightful Select, WWE has told s[...]

Darby Allin On Working With Sting, If He Can Still Wrestle and More

AEW star Darby Allin recently took part in an interview with TalkSport, in which he talked about Sting who he will be teaming up with at the upcoming [...] Jan 31 - AEW star Darby Allin recently took part in an interview with TalkSport, in which he talked about Sting who he will be teaming up with at the upcoming [...]

Stephanie McMahon Says WWE WrestleMania Will Return To One Night Format

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE wants WrestleMania to return to a one night format once the pandemic is ove[...] Jan 31 - In a recent interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE wants WrestleMania to return to a one night format once the pandemic is ove[...]

Impact Wrestling Has A New Broadcasting Home In The United Kingdom

Impact Wrestling revealed on social media that they will be leaving FreeSport in the UK. The show will now air on YouTube and Facebook. Below is the a[...] Jan 31 - Impact Wrestling revealed on social media that they will be leaving FreeSport in the UK. The show will now air on YouTube and Facebook. Below is the a[...]

Kurt Angle Thought Brock Lesnar Was Dead Following Botched Shooting Star Press

On his new podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle reflected on Brock Lesnar's botched shooting star press attempt at WrestleMania 19:“When Brock[...] Jan 31 - On his new podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle reflected on Brock Lesnar's botched shooting star press attempt at WrestleMania 19:“When Brock[...]

Matt Riddle Blasts Goldberg, Says He Has 'Ultra Thin' Skin

In a recent interview on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Goldberg commented on The Undertaker's remarks about WWE being "soft""So you got t[...] Jan 31 - In a recent interview on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Goldberg commented on The Undertaker's remarks about WWE being "soft""So you got t[...]

Key Entrants Announced For WWE Men's and Women's Royal Rumble

Randy Orton and Edge have been announced as the first two entrants in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, which is set to take place tonight at the [...] Jan 31 - Randy Orton and Edge have been announced as the first two entrants in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, which is set to take place tonight at the [...]

Mia Yim A.K.A. Reckoning of RETRIBUTION Tests Positive for COVID-19

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested posit[...] Jan 30 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested posit[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Jan. 29, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A[...] Jan 30 - The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A[...]

The Bella Twins Comment On Possible WWE Comeback For WrestleMania

The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a[...] Jan 30 - The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a[...]