Rey Mysterio Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestling

During an interview with Forbes, Rey Mysterio discussed his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, his most memorable Royal Rumble, and who he thinks will win the 2021 Rumble.

On who would be on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling:

“I do like to consider the wrestlers who have inspired me throughout my career. My uncle was a big inspiration to me. What he was doing during his time I thought was incredible. Negro Casas has been a huge inspiration to me, Tiger Mask has been another huge inspiration and Tiger Mask cannot go alone, he has to go alongside Dynamite Kid. I think those right there just inspired me throughout the whole way. Of course, you could never do your Top 5 and not put Eddie Guerrero in there.”

On his most memorable Royal Rumble:

“Personally, the [Royal Rumble] that really stands out the most is when I won, just because so many things were centered that night. The fact that I came out No. 2, I came out in a lowrider, I was representing my people. It was a Rumble that a lot of fans wanted to see me win, but just thought it was going to be impossible, and as the night got closer to the end, the fans were like ‘I think he’s gonna pull it off.’ The presence of being there, and just staying [in the final three] with Randy [Orton] and Triple H and dumping both of them out, was just such an iconic moment. Such a historical moment, for me, for my fans, for the ones who have been following me for years that thought that my opportunity was due, was happiness overall.”

On who he thinks will win this year’s Rumble: