Possible Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrant Revealed (SPOILER)

We all love a surprise Royal Rumble entrant, it's what makes the big match special but this year there have not been many rumors as to who may make a surprise appearance, maybe due to the pandemic.

However, Natalya might have spoiled a big surprise for the women’s Royal Rumble.

She posted a photo of herself with WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus on her Instagram story and wrote that she ‘can’t wait for Sunday’.

The photo was deleted and speculation is now rampant that Stratus will appear tonight.

Status last appeared for WWE during SummerSlam 2019 where she went against Charlotte Flair in singles action.