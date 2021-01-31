Darby Allin On Working With Sting, If He Can Still Wrestle and More

AEW star Darby Allin recently took part in an interview with TalkSport, in which he talked about Sting who he will be teaming up with at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Below are some interview highlights:

On what it’s like to work with Sting:

“When I work with him, you can’t stop and smell the roses. It’s go time. That’s a huge thing for me to be in charge of telling his story at the tail-end of his career. You’re writing history here and I really don’t want anybody to go back and say ‘Oh, you know, when he got with Darby Allin it was kind of like not good’ or whatever you would say. So to me, there’s a lot of responsibility and it’s amazing to have that put on me. I thrive in these situations.”

On when he found out he would be working with him:

“To be honest, I was standing in the rafters doing my thing. I thought I was sitting in the rafters just because that’s how I am in real life, sitting away from everybody [laughs]. I didn’t put two-and-two together. When I finally did get told about Sting I was like ‘oh, s***!’ It’s going to be a big one and it was. That debut… that was something special. Now it’s time to kick ass, dude. I dropped out of film school, so visualising things, I love everything to do with storytelling and film so the wheels, man [in my mind]… it’s a seven day a week job for me in my head. It doesn’t end Thursday morning.”

On if Sting is physically able to wrestle:

“We were walking around Jacksonville the other day. There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting ‘I’m going to take some photos’ because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville. I was like ‘I’m going to take some photos for you of this weird building’ and he’s on the other side of the fence that’s locked up. And he’s like ‘what, you don’t think I’m going to jump this fence?’ He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I’d say he’s good to go!”

On Cody Rhodes giving him a chance: