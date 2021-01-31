Stephanie McMahon Says WWE WrestleMania Will Return To One Night Format

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE wants WrestleMania to return to a one night format once the pandemic is over.

Check out some highlights from the interview below.

On the WrestleMania video announcement:

“We wanted to give our fans some hope during these challenging times. A lot of people plan their vacations around WrestleMania because it’s like a big family reunion. People come from over 60 countries and all 50 states.”

On WrestleMania running for two nights again:

“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times. [We have plans] to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

On the future of live events: