Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of my dearest friends - @BeckyLynchWWE Any chance #TheMan returns at #RoyalRumble ? pic.twitter.com/pIq4WyhS51

Becky Lynch hasn't been on WWE television since May, after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, when she announced that she taking some time out due to being pregnant with her first child with her fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rumble return for Becky Lynch this weekend.

» More News From This Feed

Mia Yim A.K.A. Reckoning of RETRIBUTION Tests Positive for COVID-19

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested posit[...] Jan 30 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested posit[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Jan. 29, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A[...] Jan 30 - The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A[...]

The Bella Twins Comment On Possible WWE Comeback For WrestleMania

The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a[...] Jan 30 - The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a[...]

Mick Foley Speculates At Royal Rumble Return

Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rum[...] Jan 30 - Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rum[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Undertaker Calling Today's Wrestlers "Soft"

AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on The Undertaker's recent thoughts about today'ss generation of wrestlers being "soft" compared to his days o[...] Jan 30 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on The Undertaker's recent thoughts about today'ss generation of wrestlers being "soft" compared to his days o[...]

13-Match Lineup Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card. -Tay Conti versus Tesha Price[...] Jan 30 - The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card. -Tay Conti versus Tesha Price[...]

Roman Reigns Believes Working During The Attitude Era Would Have Been Easy

During a recent media call with SI Roman Reigns revealed working during the Attitude Era would have been "too easy" for him: "To be honest, and thi[...] Jan 30 - During a recent media call with SI Roman Reigns revealed working during the Attitude Era would have been "too easy" for him: "To be honest, and thi[...]

Update John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 37

In an update on John Cena making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting he will appear for at least one night of[...] Jan 30 - In an update on John Cena making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting he will appear for at least one night of[...]

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card

WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. - WWE Championship Match: [...] Jan 30 - WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. - WWE Championship Match: [...]

Will Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Appear During Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble?

There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, b[...] Jan 30 - There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, b[...]

Former WCCW Referee John Renesto Passes Away

Former World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) referee John Renesto has passed away. Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer revealed the sad new[...] Jan 30 - Former World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) referee John Renesto has passed away. Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer revealed the sad new[...]

The Bushwhackers Announce A Comeback

The Bushwhackers issued the following press release announcing a comeback! The Bushwhackers are back together. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the mom[...] Jan 30 - The Bushwhackers issued the following press release announcing a comeback! The Bushwhackers are back together. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the mom[...]

WWE Changes Plans For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE has seemingly changed plans for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was advertising that the first two entrants of the Women’s Royal Ru[...] Jan 30 - WWE has seemingly changed plans for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was advertising that the first two entrants of the Women’s Royal Ru[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Quit WWE Because Of What Steve Austin Said On Tough Enough

Freddie Prinze, Jr. was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in which he reflected on his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009 and then again 20[...] Jan 30 - Freddie Prinze, Jr. was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in which he reflected on his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009 and then again 20[...]

Wade Barrett Reveals He Has Officially Become A United States Citizen

Wade Barrett posted the following on Instagram: Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship o[...] Jan 30 - Wade Barrett posted the following on Instagram: Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship o[...]

Amanda Huber On Brodie Lee's Final Moments

The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie[...] Jan 29 - The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie[...]

WWE NXT Announces "Injuries" To Finn Balor And Other Superstars

WWE posted their WWE NXT injury report video starring Matt Camp. It features updates on the likes of Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, and Jessi Kamea.[...] Jan 29 - WWE posted their WWE NXT injury report video starring Matt Camp. It features updates on the likes of Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, and Jessi Kamea.[...]

Reason Why Penta El Zero M Was Taken Off AEW Television

AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by[...] Jan 29 - AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by[...]

Miro Buys Sheamus A Funny Gift For His Birthday

Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented t[...] Jan 29 - Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented t[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Says He Will Fight 'Cupcake' Cody Rhodes

Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, say[...] Jan 29 - Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, say[...]

Match and Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kev[...] Jan 29 - WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kev[...]

WWE Announces Newest NXT UK Signings

WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE [...] Jan 29 - WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE [...]

D-Von Dudley Believes Young Wrestlers Are 'Rude'

D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. &ldq[...] Jan 29 - D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. &ldq[...]

Jim Cornette Says D'Lo Brown Is One Of The Most Underappreciated Workers

Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobr[...] Jan 29 - Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobr[...]