13-Match Lineup Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2021
The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card.
-Tay Conti versus Tesha Price
-Thunder Rosa versus Dani Jordyn
-Rey Fenix versus KC Navarro
-Ivelisse/Diamante versus Jazmin Allure/Vertvixen
-Leyla Hirsch versus Katalina Perez
-John Skyler/Ray Jaz versus Gunn Club
-Red Velvet versus Alex Gracia
-Fuego Del Sol/Vary Morales versus Santana & Ortiz
-SCU versus Chaos Project
-The Acclaimed versus Danny Limelight/Ryzin
-10 versus Jake St. Patrick
-M’Badu/Hughes Brothers versus Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Nick Comoroto
-Bear Country/Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Shawn Dean/Baron Black/Aaron Solow/Mike Verna
Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. - WWE Championship Match:
