WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2021

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card

WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below.

-  WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

-  WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

-  WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

-  SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

-  Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, 11 More TBA

-  Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 More TBA


>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble
https://wrestlr.me/66208/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 30
Mia Yim A.K.A. Reckoning of RETRIBUTION Tests Positive for COVID-19
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested posit[...]
Jan 30 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested posit[...]
Jan 30
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Jan. 29, 2021)
The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A[...]
Jan 30 - The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A[...]
Jan 30
The Bella Twins Comment On Possible WWE Comeback For WrestleMania
The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a[...]
Jan 30 - The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a[...]
Jan 30
Mick Foley Speculates At Royal Rumble Return
Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rum[...]
Jan 30 - Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rum[...]
Jan 30
Jim Ross Comments On Undertaker Calling Today's Wrestlers "Soft"
AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on The Undertaker's recent thoughts about today'ss generation of wrestlers being "soft" compared to his days o[...]
Jan 30 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on The Undertaker's recent thoughts about today'ss generation of wrestlers being "soft" compared to his days o[...]
Jan 30
13-Match Lineup Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark
The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card. -Tay Conti versus Tesha Price[...]
Jan 30 - The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card. -Tay Conti versus Tesha Price[...]

Jan 30
Roman Reigns Believes Working During The Attitude Era Would Have Been Easy
During a recent media call with SI Roman Reigns revealed working during the Attitude Era would have been "too easy" for him: "To be honest, and thi[...]
Jan 30 - During a recent media call with SI Roman Reigns revealed working during the Attitude Era would have been "too easy" for him: "To be honest, and thi[...]
Jan 30
Update John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 37
In an update on John Cena making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting he will appear for at least one night of[...]
Jan 30 - In an update on John Cena making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting he will appear for at least one night of[...]
Jan 30
Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card
WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. -  WWE Championship Match: [...]
Jan 30 - WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. -  WWE Championship Match: [...]
Jan 30
Will Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Appear During Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble?
There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, b[...]
Jan 30 - There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, b[...]
Jan 30
Former WCCW Referee John Renesto Passes Away
Former World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) referee John Renesto has passed away. Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer revealed the sad new[...]
Jan 30 - Former World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) referee John Renesto has passed away. Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer revealed the sad new[...]

Jan 30
The Bushwhackers Announce A Comeback
The Bushwhackers issued the following press release announcing a comeback! The Bushwhackers are back together. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the mom[...]
Jan 30 - The Bushwhackers issued the following press release announcing a comeback! The Bushwhackers are back together. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the mom[...]
Jan 30
WWE Changes Plans For Men’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE has seemingly changed plans for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was advertising that the first two entrants of the Women’s Royal Ru[...]
Jan 30 - WWE has seemingly changed plans for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was advertising that the first two entrants of the Women’s Royal Ru[...]
Jan 30
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Quit WWE Because Of What Steve Austin Said On Tough Enough
Freddie Prinze, Jr. was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in which he reflected on his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009 and then again 20[...]
Jan 30 - Freddie Prinze, Jr. was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in which he reflected on his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009 and then again 20[...]
Jan 30
Wade Barrett Reveals He Has Officially Become A United States Citizen
Wade Barrett posted the following on Instagram: Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship o[...]
Jan 30 - Wade Barrett posted the following on Instagram: Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship o[...]
Jan 29
Amanda Huber On Brodie Lee's Final Moments
The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie[...]
Jan 29 - The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie[...]
Jan 29
WWE NXT Announces "Injuries" To Finn Balor And Other Superstars
WWE posted their WWE NXT injury report video starring Matt Camp. It features updates on the likes of Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, and  Jessi Kamea.[...]
Jan 29 - WWE posted their WWE NXT injury report video starring Matt Camp. It features updates on the likes of Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, and  Jessi Kamea.[...]
Jan 29
Reason Why Penta El Zero M Was Taken Off AEW Television
AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by[...]
Jan 29 - AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by[...]
Jan 29
Miro Buys Sheamus A Funny Gift For His Birthday
Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented t[...]
Jan 29 - Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented t[...]
Jan 29
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Will Fight 'Cupcake' Cody Rhodes
Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, say[...]
Jan 29 - Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, say[...]
Jan 29
Match and Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kev[...]
Jan 29 - WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kev[...]
Jan 29
WWE Announces Newest NXT UK Signings
WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE [...]
Jan 29 - WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE [...]
Jan 29
D-Von Dudley Believes Young Wrestlers Are 'Rude'
D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. &ldq[...]
Jan 29 - D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. &ldq[...]
Jan 29
Jim Cornette Says D'Lo Brown Is One Of The Most Underappreciated Workers
Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobr[...]
Jan 29 - Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobr[...]
Jan 29
Kurt Angle Reveals Chris Benoit Was Set To Replace Him At WWE WrestleMania 19
During the very first episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the main eventing WrestleMania 19 in 2003 and alm[...]
Jan 29 - During the very first episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the main eventing WrestleMania 19 in 2003 and alm[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π