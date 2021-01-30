Will Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Appear During Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble?

There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, but according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter they are not scheduled to appear at this Sunday’s big event.

Lesnar last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania last year, where he dropped his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. He is also reportedly not under contract with the company.

Rousey on the other hand is under contract until April 10, the date for WrestleMania 37. She has not been seen since WrestleMania 35 where she dropped her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch.