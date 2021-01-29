WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Amanda Huber On Brodie Lee's Final Moments

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Jan 29, 2021

Amanda Huber On Brodie Lee's Final Moments

The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie Lee passed on December 26, 2020 and AEW held a tribute show in honor of him.

Amanda wanted to set the record straight and clear the air, hence why she appeared on the podcast program. You can listen to the entire episode here

Below is what she has to say about Brodie's final moments. 

“He would typically drive to Jacksonville on Tuesday nights, so he could check in, be here and like everybody said, he would wrestle and then Thursday’s, he would drive home at 3:00 – 4:00 in the morning just to be home,” Amanda said. “And I’d be like, ‘Stay another night. Enjoy it. Get a rest without kids around.’ He’s like, ‘No, I want to be home.’ So he would come home. Tuesday night, drove up to Jacksonville, spent the night and got COVID tested here through AEW, and actually tested negative here at AEW.

And Doc Samson was like, ‘Hey look, I don’t trust this. I know you don’t feel good. I don’t feel safe letting you in the bubble. Go home [and] come back next week.’ So he texts me, ‘I’m going to come home.’ So he drove home Wednesday, went to go get COVID tested and he got home right at 5:00 when COVID testing ended. So I quarantined him to our bedroom, and I slept in the guest room just on the off chance that he was starting COVID. Started with a fever, super high fever. Had a fever Thursday, Friday.

Thursday went and got the nasal swab, super high fever just did not feel good. And so I kept him away from the kids, and I would wear masks any time I went into the bedroom. I was keeping him hydrated, and he wasn’t eating, was drinking but just not eating. So Friday went to Urgent Care, and they diagnosed him with bronchitis and allergies. We’re like, ‘That’s not what this is.’ He’s like, ‘I feel like I have a pneumonia,’ and so I was like, ‘tell them that.’ He was like, ‘No, they said I have bronchitis." 

Amanda went into details on his condition and revealed the convo she had with him admitting him to the hospital.

“Saturday was the same deal was just not eating. He hadn’t eaten for several days, but he was drinking. I told him, ‘As soon as you stop drinking, your going to the hospital. Soon as your fever goes up above 103, you’re going to the hospital. This fever would tap out at 102.9. He had finally eaten, and I was like, okay, because I was trying to get him to the hospital Saturday.

“And he’s like, ‘No, no, I want 24 hours on this antibiotic.’ Okay, fine. So Sunday just was awful. His face looked sunken in, and I was like, ‘You need to go the hospital. I’m done with this.’ He argued with me, and I said, ‘Okay, you got an hour to make a miracle recovery. I’m going to make some phone calls get somebody to come watch the kids. You’re going to the hospital.'”

Brodie was using Amanda to brace himself and stay standing at one point during the final moments. His oxygen levels were at 52. A normal person’s oxygen level is typically around 95 – 100.

“He walked into the hospital, and he was using my shoulder to kind of brace themselves but not putting pressure on me but just walking alongside me. So we get to the check-in desk, and I was like, ‘You need to sit down. You can’t even walk. You’re so winded, and you’re tired and you just need to sit down.’ He goes, ‘I’m not sitting down’ and so said, ‘We’re going to get a wheelchair.’ I don’t need a wheelchair. I said, ‘Sit your f**king ass down. You need to sit down because if you fall, I can’t catch you.’ They take him back to triage, and they take his temperature and by that time his fever had gone away.

“They took his oxygen, little pulse ox. The girl’s like, ‘Hold on, let me go get a new machine.’ Comes back with a new machine [and] takes his oxygen again. ‘That’s not right.’ Comes back with a third machine [and] realizes that the machines aren’t broken. His oxygen was at 52. So a normal person’s supposed to be about 95 to 100. Somebody with severe COPD or asthma, if they’re in the middle of an asthma attack, they usually are around 85. So they were like, ‘What the hell is this?’ So they rushed him back, got him on oxygen.”

Amanda and even the doctor's had thought he had COVID, but this hadn't been the case.

“They did COVID tests. They’re like, ‘This has got to be COVID. We know this is COVID.’ Negative COVID test. While we were in the hospital, got the results from Thursday’s COVID test that were negative. We’re like, ‘This isn’t COVID. We know it’s not COVID.’ So they admitted him to the hospital.

That was Sunday, and every day he seemed to be doing kind of okay and then he seemed a little rocky and then kind of okay. Wednesday, they moved him to the ICU, and the reason they told me they were moving him to the ICU is because the floor we were on, the nurse ratio, I think was six to one. They were like, ‘We just want a better eye on him"

Source: AEW Unrestricted
#aew #all elite wrestling #brodie lee #amanda huber
