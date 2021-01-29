Miro Buys Sheamus A Funny Gift For His Birthday

this isn’t awkward at all... thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro ... always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin 😅 pic.twitter.com/uAG8GHMmBM

He tweeted, "This isn’t awkward at all… thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro… always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin."

Miro presented the gift to him at a restaurant they went to.

Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift.

» More News From This Feed

Mia Yim A.K.A. Reckoning of RETRIBUTION Tests Positive for COVID-19

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/sTnZwLrKwp &[...] Jan 30 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim, also known as "Reckoning" of the RETRIBUTION faction, announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/sTnZwLrKwp &[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Jan. 29, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A.J. Styles to a match ahead of Royal Rumble 2. B[...] Jan 30 - The following are the results of the January 29, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Daniel Bryan challenged A.J. Styles to a match ahead of Royal Rumble 2. B[...]

The Bella Twins Comment On Possible WWE Comeback For WrestleMania

The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a future WrestleMania appearance. Nikki Bella on a[...] Jan 30 - The Bella Twins were recently guests on The Ellen Show for an interview in which they spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE for a future WrestleMania appearance. Nikki Bella on a[...]

Mick Foley Speculates At Royal Rumble Return

Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rumble return for Becky Lynch this weekend. Becky Ly[...] Jan 30 - Mick Foley posted a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished "The Man" a happy birthday. Foley also speculated at a potential Royal Rumble return for Becky Lynch this weekend. Becky Ly[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Undertaker Calling Today's Wrestlers "Soft"

AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on The Undertaker's recent thoughts about today'ss generation of wrestlers being "soft" compared to his days on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" pod[...] Jan 30 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on The Undertaker's recent thoughts about today'ss generation of wrestlers being "soft" compared to his days on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" pod[...]

13-Match Lineup Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card. -Tay Conti versus Tesha Price -Thunder Rosa versus Dani Jordyn -Rey Fenix ver[...] Jan 30 - The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube has been revealed. The company has announced a 13-match card. -Tay Conti versus Tesha Price -Thunder Rosa versus Dani Jordyn -Rey Fenix ver[...]

Roman Reigns Believes Working During The Attitude Era Would Have Been Easy

During a recent media call with SI Roman Reigns revealed working during the Attitude Era would have been "too easy" for him: "To be honest, and this is gonna make some good headlines, but it would&[...] Jan 30 - During a recent media call with SI Roman Reigns revealed working during the Attitude Era would have been "too easy" for him: "To be honest, and this is gonna make some good headlines, but it would&[...]

Update John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 37

In an update on John Cena making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting he will appear for at least one night of the two-night event in Tampa. It remains unknown[...] Jan 30 - In an update on John Cena making an appearance at WrestleMania 37, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting he will appear for at least one night of the two-night event in Tampa. It remains unknown[...]

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card

WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. - WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg- WWE Universal Ch[...] Jan 30 - WWE has an updated card for Sunday's 2021 Royal Rumble event following Friday's SmackDown. Check out the card below. - WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg- WWE Universal Ch[...]

Will Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Appear During Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble?

There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, but according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter they[...] Jan 30 - There has been much speculation about the status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey making surprise appearances during the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble, but according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter they[...]

Former WCCW Referee John Renesto Passes Away

Former World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) referee John Renesto has passed away. Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer revealed the sad news on Twitter. "Wrestling lost a terrific refere[...] Jan 30 - Former World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) referee John Renesto has passed away. Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer revealed the sad news on Twitter. "Wrestling lost a terrific refere[...]

The Bushwhackers Announce A Comeback

The Bushwhackers issued the following press release announcing a comeback! The Bushwhackers are back together. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. The Bushwhacker[...] Jan 30 - The Bushwhackers issued the following press release announcing a comeback! The Bushwhackers are back together. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. The Bushwhacker[...]

WWE Changes Plans For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE has seemingly changed plans for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was advertising that the first two entrants of the Women’s Royal Rumble and the 30th entrant of the Men’s Rumbl[...] Jan 30 - WWE has seemingly changed plans for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was advertising that the first two entrants of the Women’s Royal Rumble and the 30th entrant of the Men’s Rumbl[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Quit WWE Because Of What Steve Austin Said On Tough Enough

Freddie Prinze, Jr. was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in which he reflected on his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009 and then again 2010 until 2012. He also revealed why he quit the co[...] Jan 30 - Freddie Prinze, Jr. was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in which he reflected on his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009 and then again 2010 until 2012. He also revealed why he quit the co[...]

Wade Barrett Reveals He Has Officially Become A United States Citizen

Wade Barrett posted the following on Instagram: Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the United States of America. This is a wonderf[...] Jan 30 - Wade Barrett posted the following on Instagram: Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the United States of America. This is a wonderf[...]

Amanda Huber On Brodie Lee's Final Moments

The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie Lee passed on December 26, 2020 and AEW held a tr[...] Jan 29 - The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted featured Amanda Huber who revealed the final moments of Brodie Lee's life and what he was going through. Brodie Lee passed on December 26, 2020 and AEW held a tr[...]

WWE NXT Announces "Injuries" To Finn Balor And Other Superstars

WWE posted their WWE NXT injury report video starring Matt Camp. It features updates on the likes of Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, and Jessi Kamea. These are usually a part of the storylines. * Cu[...] Jan 29 - WWE posted their WWE NXT injury report video starring Matt Camp. It features updates on the likes of Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, and Jessi Kamea. These are usually a part of the storylines. * Cu[...]

Reason Why Penta El Zero M Was Taken Off AEW Television

AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Impac[...] Jan 29 - AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Impac[...]

Miro Buys Sheamus A Funny Gift For His Birthday

Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented the gift to him at a restaurant they went to. He t[...] Jan 29 - Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented the gift to him at a restaurant they went to. He t[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Says He Will Fight 'Cupcake' Cody Rhodes

Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, saying he and Red Velvet were ready to meet Shaq and [...] Jan 29 - Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, saying he and Red Velvet were ready to meet Shaq and [...]

Match and Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns w[...] Jan 29 - WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns w[...]

WWE Announces Newest NXT UK Signings

WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE today announced the latest signings to NXT UK, inc[...] Jan 29 - WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE today announced the latest signings to NXT UK, inc[...]

D-Von Dudley Believes Young Wrestlers Are 'Rude'

D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. “Nowadays in this business, the young guys that [...] Jan 29 - D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. “Nowadays in this business, the young guys that [...]

Jim Cornette Says D'Lo Brown Is One Of The Most Underappreciated Workers

Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobrown75 is one of the most underappreciated workers [...] Jan 29 - Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobrown75 is one of the most underappreciated workers [...]