WWE Announces Newest NXT UK Signings

Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings

WWE today announced the latest signings to NXT UK, including Meiko Satomura of Japan, Tony Gill of West Sussex, England, Metehan Kocabasoglu of Germany and Bailey Matthews of Blackpool, England.

They join a crop of talent who have recently debuted on NXT UK, including Rampage Brown, Aleah James, Sha Samuels and Ben Carter.

MEIKO SATOMURA (Niigata, Japan) – Lauded as being “the best in the world”, Meiko Satomura was part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she faced Toni Storm in the semi-finals. Having co-founded SENDAI Girls’ Pro Wrestling, she went on to huge success on the independent scene which saw her become PROGRESS Women’s Champion.

TONY GILL (West Sussex, England) – Anglo-Indian Tony Gill moved to Australia as a child before heading to Canada where he trained under Lance Storm. Following in the footsteps of the biggest Punjabi names in WWE history, including The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal, Tony Gill is ready to make an impact in NXT UK bringing a combination of styles inspired by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle.

METEHAN KOCABASOGLU (Berlin, Germany) – Representing his Turkish heritage and currently residing in Berlin, Germany, the 6-foot powerhouse almost became a professional footballer before moving into the world of sports-entertainment. Metehan is a former wXw Champion who has competed against the likes of Timothy Thatcher, Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER.

BAILEY MATTHEWS (Blackpool, England) – Ready to roar onto the scene and represent his hometown of Blackpool, England, Bailey Matthews is set to bring a unique style to NXT UK inspired by the likes of Johnny Saint, Billy Robinson and NXT General Manager William Regal.