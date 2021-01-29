WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
D-Von Dudley Believes Young Wrestlers Are 'Rude'
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2021
D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his
Table Talk podcast.
“Nowadays in this business, the young guys that are brought up in this business, they are disrespectful. They’re rude. Listen, Generation X, which is my generation, the Attitude Era and all of that, yes, we had attitude, but there is one thing I will say about my generation is that we respect those that came before us. That’s one of the problems that we have with a lot of young talent. Darren (Young), along with a host of other guys, and I’m just going to name them, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, and Sheamus, they always had respect for the older talent that came in and always wanted to pick our brains. It was great being in the locker room with those guys. It really was.”
(quote WrestlingNews.co)
https://wrestlr.me/66194/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 29
Jan 29 - AEW star Penta El Zero M has been taken off television, not for an injury but another reason. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - Sheamus revealed that AEW star Miro (Rusev) bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie as a birthday gift. Miro presented t[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, say[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kev[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE [...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. &ldq[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobr[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - During the very first episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the main eventing WrestleMania 19 in 2003 and alm[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - John Cena is sporting a new look, which features in a new commercial he filmed for Experian to promote the credit reporting company's app. In the com[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - Alex Shelley took to Twitter to explain why he didn't appear on Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV and what his status is: “Most days out of t[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed WWE is tough for him to watch these days as he feels the product is a "[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Mason Ryan’s time in WWE and why he failed to become a star. [...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - WWE has released the First Look official trailer for the upcoming WWE Icons docuseries which will kick off with an episode featuring WWE Hall of Famer[...]
Jan 29
Jan 29 - WWE has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to PWInsider. The nature of the lawsuit is currently sealed to t[...]
Jan 28
Jan 28 - It's been confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has signed on to join WWE's NXT U.K. roster. The multiple-time champion is set to ch[...]
Jan 28
Jan 28 - During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Charlotte Flair discussed her 6-Month hiatus from the WWE. "It really just made me miss how much I lov[...]
Jan 28
Jan 28 - Following last night's WWE NXT below are the updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets. You can see the full updated brackets below: MEN’[...]
Jan 28
Jan 28 - During the opening ten minutes of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the feed went down on a number of streaming apps including YouTube. AEW President Tony Kh[...]
Jan 27
Jan 27 - Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer Chris Jericho & MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy defeated D[...]
Jan 27 WWE NXT (1/27/2021) Quick Results MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Ali[...]
Jan 27 - MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Ali[...]
Jan 27
Jan 27 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently took part in an interview with Telegraph India to promote this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is set to b[...]
Jan 27
Jan 27 - WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively loc[...]
Jan 27
Jan 27 - During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Ca[...]
Jan 27
Jan 27 - We know that beyond the current WWE roster the company is looking to beef up the WrestleMania 37 event with big names, with @WrestleVotes recently rep[...]
Jan 27
Jan 27 - Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw. There was some conce[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π