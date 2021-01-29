John Cena Changes His Look With New Hair Style
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2021
John Cena is sporting a new look, which features in a new commercial he filmed for Experian to promote the credit reporting company's app.
In the commercial, Cena breaks into a brainwashing facility where a scientist is attempting to convince two credit score checkers that another app is the best way to go.
His new hairstyle is a popular version of the slicked back undercut.
Cena last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, losing a cinematic Firefly Fun House Match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Triple H was asked whether or not Cena will appear at WrestleMania 37 during an interview with Sports Illustrated this week.
"I won't put words in John's mouth, but I can speak to his passion, and it's WWE and WrestleMania," Triple H said. "Once you do this at a high level, and John does it at the highest, it's very hard to put down. If there is a way for him to be there, he will be there."
