Arn Anderson On Why Mason Ryan Failed In WWE

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Mason Ryan’s time in WWE and why he failed to become a star.

"Here’s a guy that looked like a trillion dollars, looked as good as anybody, but he just got out there and was just too green.

And here’s the reality, you can look like me and just go out and be so-so, and you might be forgiven by the audience because, ‘Well, you know what, he doesn’t look like Hercules but he’s not Hercules.’

But when you look like that and you don’t produce, man, you get thrown in the meat grinder, and I think that’s what happened to him."