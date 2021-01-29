WWE Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

WWE has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to PWInsider.

The nature of the lawsuit is currently sealed to the public.

The speculation regarding the lawsuit suggests it has to do with the company not being able to get talent and/or an employee into the United States, a process that was greatly exacerbated under the Trump Presidency due to policy changes.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has 60 days to respond.