Charlotte Flair Discuses Her 6-Month Hiatus From WWE

"It really just made me miss how much I love doing this.” “Not that I don’t have a lot of hobbies, but now I can’t imagine my life without being an entertainer. I also got a mental break. I was able to leave the robe, the boots and the gear at work and go home and try to be a human, not always feeling like you’re on."
"Part of me realized that the show could go on without me. As a performer that’s also hard. Seeing the show go on and noticing that everyone is replaceable. When you’re used to that grind, letting myself just decompress overall will be better for my mind, my body and my career long-term."
Jan 29
Jan 29 - Shaquille O’Neal has accepted the challenge issued to him by Cody Rhodes. As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes challenged Shaq, saying he and Red Velvet were ready to meet Shaq and [...]
Jan 29 - WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Royal Rumble go-home episode. It was announced that Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns w[...]
Jan 29
WWE Announces Newest NXT UK Signings WWE issued the following: Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE today announced the latest signings to NXT UK, inc[...]
Jan 29
D-Von Dudley Believes Young Wrestlers Are 'Rude' D-Von Dudley recently interviewed former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers on his Table Talk podcast. “Nowadays in this business, the young guys that [...]
Jan 29 - Jim Cornette has put over D'Lo Brown as one of the most underappreciated workers of the modern era. He tweeted: "Everyone should "recognize" @dlobrown75 is one of the most underappreciated workers [...]
Jan 29 - During the very first episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the main eventing WrestleMania 19 in 2003 and almost missing the event due to neck issues. "At f[...]
Jan 29
John Cena Changes His Look With New Hair Style John Cena is sporting a new look, which features in a new commercial he filmed for Experian to promote the credit reporting company's app. In the commercial, Cena breaks into a brainwashing facility [...]
Jan 29
Alex Shelley On His Impact Wrestling Status Alex Shelley took to Twitter to explain why he didn't appear on Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV and what his status is: “Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theori[...]
Jan 29 - During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed WWE is tough for him to watch these days as he feels the product is a "little soft." Here is what he said: “I t[...]
Jan 29
Arn Anderson On Why Mason Ryan Failed In WWE During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Mason Ryan’s time in WWE and why he failed to become a star. "Here’s a guy that looked like a trillion d[...]
Jan 29 - WWE has released the First Look official trailer for the upcoming WWE Icons docuseries which will kick off with an episode featuring WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. The one-hour WWE Network special will [...]
Jan 29 - WWE has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to PWInsider. The nature of the lawsuit is currently sealed to the public. The speculation regarding the lawsuit [...]
Jan 28 - It's been confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has signed on to join WWE's NXT U.K. roster. The multiple-time champion is set to challenge Kay Lee Ray for the NXT U.K. Women's Champ[...]
Jan 28
Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets Following last night's WWE NXT below are the updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets. You can see the full updated brackets below: MEN’S ROUND TWO- Undisputed Era vs. Tomasso Ciampa &am[...]
Jan 28 - During the opening ten minutes of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the feed went down on a number of streaming apps including YouTube. AEW President Tony Khan commented on the outage. I’m so sorry [...]
Jan 27
AEW Dynamite (1/27/2021) Quick Results Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer Chris Jericho & MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy defeated Dax Harwood Dr. Britt Baker defeated Shanna The Y[...]
Jan 27
WWE NXT (1/27/2021) Quick Results MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah & Jessi Kamea to advance in Women's Dusty [...]
Jan 27 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently took part in an interview with Telegraph India to promote this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is set to be defending his title against WWE Hall of Famer, B[...]
Jan 27
WWE WrestleMania 37 Card is Still Up In The Air WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively locked in, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter[...]
Jan 27 - During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Cara once got very confused backstage and thought he[...]
Jan 27 - We know that beyond the current WWE roster the company is looking to beef up the WrestleMania 37 event with big names, with @WrestleVotes recently reporting John Cena and Bill Goldberg are said to be [...]
Jan 27
Nia Jax Responds To Fans Calling Her Unsafe Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw. There was some concern that Brooke may have been hurt by the move whic[...]
