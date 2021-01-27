WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dynamite (1/27/2021) Quick Results

Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer Chris Jericho & MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy defeated D[...] Jan 27 - Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer Chris Jericho & MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy defeated D[...]

WWE NXT (1/27/2021) Quick Results

MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Ali[...] Jan 27 - MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Ali[...]

'It’s Going To Be An Absolute War' - Drew McIntyre On His Match Against Goldberg

WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently took part in an interview with Telegraph India to promote this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is set to b[...] Jan 27 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently took part in an interview with Telegraph India to promote this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is set to b[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Card is Still Up In The Air

WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively loc[...] Jan 27 - WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively loc[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals Sin Cara Confused Him For Edge

During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Ca[...] Jan 27 - During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Ca[...]

More Legends Scheduled To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 37

We know that beyond the current WWE roster the company is looking to beef up the WrestleMania 37 event with big names, with @WrestleVotes recently rep[...] Jan 27 - We know that beyond the current WWE roster the company is looking to beef up the WrestleMania 37 event with big names, with @WrestleVotes recently rep[...]

Nia Jax Responds To Fans Calling Her Unsafe

Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw. There was some conce[...] Jan 27 - Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw. There was some conce[...]

AEW Officials Excited About Fans Seeing Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood Tonight

Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there is much anticipation within AEW for tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dyn[...] Jan 27 - Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there is much anticipation within AEW for tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dyn[...]

Triple H Comments On His Recent WWE Raw Return

During an interview on The Michael Kay Show, Triple H commented on his last-minute appearance on WWE Raw due to Drew McIntyre testing positive for COV[...] Jan 27 - During an interview on The Michael Kay Show, Triple H commented on his last-minute appearance on WWE Raw due to Drew McIntyre testing positive for COV[...]

'If I Don’t Become AEW Champion, I’m Going To Probably Retire' - Miro

On his Twitch stream, AEW star Miro responded to fan saying that he "sucks" and should go back to WWE: "When the time is right. I’ve said tha[...] Jan 27 - On his Twitch stream, AEW star Miro responded to fan saying that he "sucks" and should go back to WWE: "When the time is right. I’ve said tha[...]

Riddle Wants His U.S. Title Match Against Bobby Lashley In The Fight Pit

On last week's WWE Raw, Riddle won a gauntlet match against The Hurt Business which earned him a US title shot against current champion Bobby Lashley.[...] Jan 27 - On last week's WWE Raw, Riddle won a gauntlet match against The Hurt Business which earned him a US title shot against current champion Bobby Lashley.[...]

The Rock Says "Young Rock" TV Series Will Be About Both Good And Bad Aspects Of His Childhood

During an interview with Deadspin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the upcoming series based on his life: Young Rock. “[Young Rock will[...] Jan 27 - During an interview with Deadspin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the upcoming series based on his life: Young Rock. “[Young Rock will[...]

Tegan Nox Provides Injury Update

NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on WWE's The Bump to talk about how she feels following her recent surgery to repair her torn ACL. “I feel good. [...] Jan 27 - NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on WWE's The Bump to talk about how she feels following her recent surgery to repair her torn ACL. “I feel good. [...]

Source On Men's Royal Rumble Match: 'There’s A Finish That Scares The Death Out Of Me'

Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting the following information received from a source concerning the finish to Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match. "So[...] Jan 26 - Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting the following information received from a source concerning the finish to Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match. "So[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Heading Into Royal Rumble PPV

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view drew an average of 1.820 million viewers[...] Jan 26 - Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view drew an average of 1.820 million viewers[...]

Update On Plans For WWE WrestleMania 37 In Tampa

As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of t[...] Jan 26 - As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of t[...]

Edge Set To Make Royal Rumble History This Sunday

On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suff[...] Jan 26 - On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suff[...]

Update On Botched Match Ending On RAW Last Night

According to a report from PWInsider, the finish of last night's six-woman tag team match on Monday Night RAW had its finish improvised due to the fac[...] Jan 26 - According to a report from PWInsider, the finish of last night's six-woman tag team match on Monday Night RAW had its finish improvised due to the fac[...]

Jim Cornette Brutally Rips Into Chris Jericho For Several Different Reasons

Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-electio[...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-electio[...]

Major Stipulations Added To NJPW: The New Beginning

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement about their upcoming event titled The New Beginning, which will air on January 30th. [...] Jan 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement about their upcoming event titled The New Beginning, which will air on January 30th. [...]

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 Quick Results

Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Shinsuke[...] Jan 26 - Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Shinsuke[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals He Had COVID-19 Antibodies

During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his experiences with COVID-19. “As we know, this pandemic has not reso[...] Jan 26 - During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his experiences with COVID-19. “As we know, this pandemic has not reso[...]

AEW Possibly Going Head-to-Head With NBA All-Star Game

AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to n[...] Jan 26 - AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to n[...]