WWE WrestleMania 37 Card is Still Up In The Air

WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively locked in, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report notes that nothing on Raw is confirmed but over on SmackDown there are two possible opponents for Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan rumored to be one of them.

There is also some speculation online that Shinsuke Nakamura could be the other, but WON notes that he has not been under consideration as yet.

WrestleMania plans are always rather fluid and change often right up until weeks or days before the event, and of course, the final decisions always rest with Vince McMahon.

There is some suggestion the company is finding it harder to gauge what people want to see given there has been no live audience reaction to Superstars this past year.