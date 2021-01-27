Former WWE Superstar Reveals Sin Cara Confused Him For Edge

During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Cara once got very confused backstage and thought he was WWE Hall of Famer Edge!

"When Sin Cara arrived in WWE in 2011 and joined the dressing room, he did everything he could to get to me. He shook my hand. He told me he was so excited to finally meet me in person.

I didn’t understand why his emotion was so great. Then I found out Sin Cara got confused. He thought I was Edge."