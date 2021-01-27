Nia Jax Responds To Fans Calling Her Unsafe

Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw.

There was some concern that Brooke may have been hurt by the move which saw her land in a rough way, but Brooke's was reportedly ok after the match.

Footage of the spot was shared on social media and got many talking about Jax's being an unsafe wrestler. She responded on Twitter, saying, "a thread of whiners. Love to see it" and then followed up with "Glad to see I’m still living rent free in all you weak ass loser’s heads"

