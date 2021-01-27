AEW Officials Excited About Fans Seeing Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood Tonight

Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there is much anticipation within AEW for tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dynamite,

AEW officials reportedly can’t wait for the audience to see the match which will air on TNT tonight.

Meltzer tweeted, "While not a surprise, I was told Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood is one people internally can’t wait for people to see."

The match will see Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside for the match.