Triple H Comments On His Recent WWE Raw Return

"I said it a few weeks earlier ironically, not thinking it was going to happen so quickly but I said I’m like that little box on the wall that says ‘use in case of emergency, break glass.’ There’s a little hammer there, you smack it, pull the handle, Triple H pops out. To be honest, I got the call the night before and was like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna write you in the show tomorrow’ and that was it. It’s not the same. As a performer, my hat is off to all the men and women right now that are doing this week in, week out, that did it all this time during COVID and the pandemic and did it in front of no one. Did it in front of few, did it in front of video walls with fans cheering and booing. It’s not the same. It’s difficult when you’ve geared your whole life and your whole career towards getting that reaction and working towards it and now you have to work towards the reaction that you believe that you will get and — but it’s not the same." (quote PostWrestling.com )

During an interview on The Michael Kay Show, Triple H commented on his last-minute appearance on WWE Raw due to Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19:

AEW Dynamite (1/27/2021) Quick Results

Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer Chris Jericho & MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy defeated Dax Harwood Dr. Britt Baker defeated Shanna The Y[...] Jan 27 - Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer Chris Jericho & MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy defeated Dax Harwood Dr. Britt Baker defeated Shanna The Y[...]

WWE NXT (1/27/2021) Quick Results

MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah & Jessi Kamea to advance in Women's Dusty [...] Jan 27 - MSK defeated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah & Jessi Kamea to advance in Women's Dusty [...]

'It’s Going To Be An Absolute War' - Drew McIntyre On His Match Against Goldberg

WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently took part in an interview with Telegraph India to promote this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is set to be defending his title against WWE Hall of Famer, B[...] Jan 27 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently took part in an interview with Telegraph India to promote this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is set to be defending his title against WWE Hall of Famer, B[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Card is Still Up In The Air

WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively locked in, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter[...] Jan 27 - WWE has yet to begin advancing storylines on television for the main matches at this year’s WrestleMania because nothing has been creatively locked in, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals Sin Cara Confused Him For Edge

During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Cara once got very confused backstage and thought he[...] Jan 27 - During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers in Impact Wrestling) revealed that Sin Cara once got very confused backstage and thought he[...]

More Legends Scheduled To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 37

We know that beyond the current WWE roster the company is looking to beef up the WrestleMania 37 event with big names, with @WrestleVotes recently reporting John Cena and Bill Goldberg are said to be [...] Jan 27 - We know that beyond the current WWE roster the company is looking to beef up the WrestleMania 37 event with big names, with @WrestleVotes recently reporting John Cena and Bill Goldberg are said to be [...]

Nia Jax Responds To Fans Calling Her Unsafe

Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw. There was some concern that Brooke may have been hurt by the move whic[...] Jan 27 - Nia Jax is currently receiving some backlash concerning her being unsafe after her chokeslam on Dana Brooke on Monday's WWE Raw. There was some concern that Brooke may have been hurt by the move whic[...]

AEW Officials Excited About Fans Seeing Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood Tonight

Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there is much anticipation within AEW for tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dynamite, AEW officials reportedly can’t wait [...] Jan 27 - Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there is much anticipation within AEW for tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dynamite, AEW officials reportedly can’t wait [...]

Triple H Comments On His Recent WWE Raw Return

'If I Don’t Become AEW Champion, I’m Going To Probably Retire' - Miro

On his Twitch stream, AEW star Miro responded to fan saying that he "sucks" and should go back to WWE: "When the time is right. I’ve said that before. And I can guarantee you that if I don&rs[...] Jan 27 - On his Twitch stream, AEW star Miro responded to fan saying that he "sucks" and should go back to WWE: "When the time is right. I’ve said that before. And I can guarantee you that if I don&rs[...]

Riddle Wants His U.S. Title Match Against Bobby Lashley In The Fight Pit

On last week's WWE Raw, Riddle won a gauntlet match against The Hurt Business which earned him a US title shot against current champion Bobby Lashley. Riddle today tweeted Triple H, asking if the mat[...] Jan 27 - On last week's WWE Raw, Riddle won a gauntlet match against The Hurt Business which earned him a US title shot against current champion Bobby Lashley. Riddle today tweeted Triple H, asking if the mat[...]

The Rock Says "Young Rock" TV Series Will Be About Both Good And Bad Aspects Of His Childhood

During an interview with Deadspin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the upcoming series based on his life: Young Rock. “[Young Rock will] rip some things open, and vulnerability was one [...] Jan 27 - During an interview with Deadspin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the upcoming series based on his life: Young Rock. “[Young Rock will] rip some things open, and vulnerability was one [...]

Tegan Nox Provides Injury Update

NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on WWE's The Bump to talk about how she feels following her recent surgery to repair her torn ACL. “I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change[...] Jan 27 - NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on WWE's The Bump to talk about how she feels following her recent surgery to repair her torn ACL. “I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change[...]

Source On Men's Royal Rumble Match: 'There’s A Finish That Scares The Death Out Of Me'

Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting the following information received from a source concerning the finish to Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match. "Sorry for the lack of details here but still notewor[...] Jan 26 - Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting the following information received from a source concerning the finish to Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match. "Sorry for the lack of details here but still notewor[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Heading Into Royal Rumble PPV

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view drew an average of 1.820 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. [...] Jan 26 - Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view drew an average of 1.820 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. [...]

Update On Plans For WWE WrestleMania 37 In Tampa

As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this report, WWE is a[...] Jan 26 - As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this report, WWE is a[...]

Edge Set To Make Royal Rumble History This Sunday

On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suffered during his 2020 Backlash match against Randy [...] Jan 26 - On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suffered during his 2020 Backlash match against Randy [...]

Update On Botched Match Ending On RAW Last Night

According to a report from PWInsider, the finish of last night's six-woman tag team match on Monday Night RAW had its finish improvised due to the fact that Shayna Baszler accidentally wound up being [...] Jan 26 - According to a report from PWInsider, the finish of last night's six-woman tag team match on Monday Night RAW had its finish improvised due to the fact that Shayna Baszler accidentally wound up being [...]

Jim Cornette Brutally Rips Into Chris Jericho For Several Different Reasons

Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign. Here’s what Cornette said: &ldq[...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign. Here’s what Cornette said: &ldq[...]

Major Stipulations Added To NJPW: The New Beginning

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement about their upcoming event titled The New Beginning, which will air on January 30th. Major stipulations added to New Beginning in N[...] Jan 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement about their upcoming event titled The New Beginning, which will air on January 30th. Major stipulations added to New Beginning in N[...]

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 Quick Results

Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura AJ Styles defeated Jeet Rama Charlotte[...] Jan 26 - Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura AJ Styles defeated Jeet Rama Charlotte[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals He Had COVID-19 Antibodies

During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his experiences with COVID-19. “As we know, this pandemic has not resolved itself and it’s not being resolved. The[...] Jan 26 - During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his experiences with COVID-19. “As we know, this pandemic has not resolved itself and it’s not being resolved. The[...]

AEW Possibly Going Head-to-Head With NBA All-Star Game

AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to now airing on March 7th. This rescheduling was in [...] Jan 26 - AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to now airing on March 7th. This rescheduling was in [...]