'If I Don’t Become AEW Champion, I’m Going To Probably Retire' - Miro

On his Twitch stream, AEW star Miro responded to fan saying that he "sucks" and should go back to WWE:

"When the time is right. I’ve said that before. And I can guarantee you that if I don’t become AEW Champion, I’m going to probably retire. Actually not probably, I will retire. Do you know what that means? That means I’m going to become AEW Champion."

"First of all, I had no idea you are part of the WWE. Second of all, you can’t tell me what to do, man. And I respect your opinion that I suck. You’re right, I suck. But do I? That’s your opinion. Share it, scream it, write it, put it in a letter, send it to AEW, send it to Tony Khan. Send in a complaint, say ‘Miro sucks.’ I would love to see one of that, because so far I have about 30,000 letters, fan mail, each and every month about how good I am. And if you think I suck, please send it to AEW. I’m sure they’ll redirect your letter, because I collect those. I get all the fan mail and unfortunately so far I haven’t had a single hate mail. And if you want to be the first one, please apply, please send that and I’ll make sure that it gets to me." (quotes 411Mania.com)