Tegan Nox Provides Injury Update
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 27, 2021
NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on WWE's The Bump to talk about how she feels following her recent surgery to repair her torn ACL.
“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. I think it’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now.”
