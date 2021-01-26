Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match. They said quote: “There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration” yikes.

Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting the following information received from a source concerning the finish to Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match.

Source On Men's Royal Rumble Match: 'There’s A Finish That Scares The Death Out Of Me'

WWE Raw Viewership Down Heading Into Royal Rumble PPV

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view drew an average of 1.820 million viewers[...] Jan 26 - Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view drew an average of 1.820 million viewers[...]

Update On Plans For WWE WrestleMania 37 In Tampa

As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of t[...] Jan 26 - As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of t[...]

Edge Set To Make Royal Rumble History This Sunday

On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suff[...] Jan 26 - On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suff[...]

Update On Botched Match Ending On RAW Last Night

According to a report from PWInsider, the finish of last night's six-woman tag team match on Monday Night RAW had its finish improvised due to the fac[...] Jan 26 - According to a report from PWInsider, the finish of last night's six-woman tag team match on Monday Night RAW had its finish improvised due to the fac[...]

Jim Cornette Brutally Rips Into Chris Jericho For Several Different Reasons

Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-electio[...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-electio[...]

Major Stipulations Added To NJPW: The New Beginning

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement about their upcoming event titled The New Beginning, which will air on January 30th. [...] Jan 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement about their upcoming event titled The New Beginning, which will air on January 30th. [...]

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 Quick Results

Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Shinsuke[...] Jan 26 - Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Shinsuke[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals He Had COVID-19 Antibodies

During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his experiences with COVID-19. “As we know, this pandemic has not reso[...] Jan 26 - During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his experiences with COVID-19. “As we know, this pandemic has not reso[...]

AEW Possibly Going Head-to-Head With NBA All-Star Game

AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to n[...] Jan 26 - AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to n[...]

Vince McMahon’s Older Brother Passes Away

Vince McMahon was absent from last Friday’s SmackDown tapings and now it appears clear why. Roderick James "Rod" McMahon, older brother of WWE [...] Jan 25 - Vince McMahon was absent from last Friday’s SmackDown tapings and now it appears clear why. Roderick James "Rod" McMahon, older brother of WWE [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Jan. 25, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 25, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacked Th[...] Jan 25 - The following are the results of the January 25, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacked Th[...]

What Happened During Tonight's Raw Main Event? (Spoilers/Results)

The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. After several tra[...] Jan 25 - The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. After several tra[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge Makes a Big Announcement on Raw (Spoilers/Results)

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced that he will be entering the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after s[...] Jan 25 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced that he will be entering the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after s[...]

Did Matt Riddle Earn a Shot at Bobby Lashley's U.S. Title on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match to earn a s[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match to earn a s[...]

Who Won Between A.J. Styles and R-Truth on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match with the Calf Crusher submission ho[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match with the Calf Crusher submission ho[...]

What Happened When Sheamus Took on Miz & Morrison in a Handicap Match on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

After already picking up a victory over John Morrison, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus found himself competing in a Two-on-One Handicap Match against bot[...] Jan 25 - After already picking up a victory over John Morrison, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus found himself competing in a Two-on-One Handicap Match against bot[...]

Who Won Between John Morrison and Sheamus on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a very competitive match between John Morrison and "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. In the end, [...] Jan 25 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a very competitive match between John Morrison and "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. In the end, [...]

Who Won Between Xavier Woods and Slapjack of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over Slapjack of RETRIBUTION after hitting him with a variation of the Shining Wiza[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over Slapjack of RETRIBUTION after hitting him with a variation of the Shining Wiza[...]

Flair vs. Baszler Turns into a Six-Woman Tag Team Match on Raw (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler was scheduled to take on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler was scheduled to take on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair[...]

See What Happened When Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Met Face-to-Face on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw opened with a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was interrupted by John Morrison and The Miz.[...] Jan 25 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw opened with a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was interrupted by John Morrison and The Miz.[...]

Alberto El Patron Trial Pushed Back To May

The court trial for Alberto El Patron is being pushed back to May of this year. He was scheduled to appear in court this year, but PWInsider reported [...] Jan 25 - The court trial for Alberto El Patron is being pushed back to May of this year. He was scheduled to appear in court this year, but PWInsider reported [...]

Roman Reigns Wishes To Work With Paul Heyman For Rest Of Career

Roman Reigns did an interview with CBS Sports, and in it he said he'd want to work with Paul Heyman the rest of his career. He did also speak a[...] Jan 25 - Roman Reigns did an interview with CBS Sports, and in it he said he'd want to work with Paul Heyman the rest of his career. He did also speak a[...]

WWE And ESPN Ending Relationship

The news of the WWE Network moving to Peacock has been big news today although one partnership WWE has built up over the years is set to come to an en[...] Jan 25 - The news of the WWE Network moving to Peacock has been big news today although one partnership WWE has built up over the years is set to come to an en[...]