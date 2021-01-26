Update On Plans For WWE WrestleMania 37 In Tampa

As previously reported, WWE has announced this year’s WrestleMania 37 will be held over 2 nights, as was the case in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this report, WWE is aiming for both nights to run for four and half hours, compared to the usual seven-hour show of recent years prior to 2020. Wrestling Observer is reporting that while the company is going for a two-night spectacular again this is not expected to become the norm and WrestleMania will return to a one-night event when things go back to normal.

In regards to WWE hosting Raw and SmackDown in Tampa, the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field might be out of play due to baseball, but Amalie Arena, which was the site scheduled to host Raw, Smackdown and NXT last year during WrestleMania weekend, is available. Another option would be to use the Raymond James Stadium with fans.

The Hall of Fame ceremony might take place as a virtual event, inducting those who were meant to go in last year.