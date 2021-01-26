Edge Set To Make Royal Rumble History This Sunday

On this week’s episode of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring following a triceps injury he suffered during his 2020 Backlash match against Randy Orton which resulted in him undergoing surgery.

Edge also declared his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 meaning that Edge will become the only man to compete in Royal Rumble matches in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

There is however some debate among fans as to whether the decade started in 2020, or 2021 with some feeling his appearance in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble already cemented this record, but after Sunday's Royal Rumble, there should be no more debate!

Shawn Michaels and Hacksaw Jim Duggan also both competed in Royal Rumbles in 4 different decades as well.