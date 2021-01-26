Jim Cornette Brutally Rips Into Chris Jericho For Several Different Reasons

Chris Jericho has responded on Twitter to Jim Cornette who called him out for supporting Donald Trump and donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign. Here’s what Cornette said:

“You are a filthy human being for supporting a filthy disgusting pig. And that’s why you get my f**k you. We are no longer friends and will never be friends again.”

Jericho tweeted the following regarding this on Twitter: “I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this…have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u!”

