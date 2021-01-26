AEW Possibly Going Head-to-Head With NBA All-Star Game

AEW may have some competition going into their Revolution pay-per-view event, as due to them considering rescheduling the show from late February to now airing on March 7th.

This rescheduling was in an attempt to avoid head to head competition with the Canelo Alvarez boxing match which was scheduled on the same night as the original date of the pay-per-view.

However, this may cause another problem, as the NBA is considering holding their annual All-Star game on March 7th, which means AEW would still be facing harsh competition.

AEW wouldn't be able to avoid it by going the night before, as that would go against UFC 259 which airs on March 6th.

Neither AEW or NBA have confirmed their schedules, but the two going against each other is a distinct possibility.