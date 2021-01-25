Vince McMahon’s Older Brother Passes Away

Vince McMahon was absent from last Friday’s SmackDown tapings and now it appears clear why.

Roderick James "Rod" McMahon, older brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon passed away aged 77 on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Rod was the only sibling to Vince.

Rod had no involvement in the pro wrestling business, although at one stage was reportedly planned to appear as part of an on-screen funeral for Mr. McMahon, but was nixed due to the Chris Benoit tragedy. He had been spotted at several WWE events over the years such as the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Rod was a native of Long Island, NY and residing in Willis, Texas. He was a former member of the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany, where he met his wife, Janice. The couple founded North American Metals Inc. in 1987, and ran the steel, custom forging and special metals distribution company out of Houston, TX.

He is survived by his mother, Victoria, wife Janice, children Rome and Troy, and his brother Vince.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the McMahon family.

Photo: Roderick is the man behind the lady in the picture.