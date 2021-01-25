Who Won Between Xavier Woods and Slapjack of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

"I want you to tell Kofi... a replacement has been found and his name is Mustafa Ali!" With @TrueKofi unable to compete this Sunday at #RoyalRumble , @AliWWE has vowed to take his spot! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jGbFr38nGh

There was a victory, but there will be no celebration tonight for @AustinCreedWins . #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5StncJsUsl

. @AustinCreedWins just outsmarted #RETRIBUTION to pick up the victory! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MOrv52jEOx

After the match though, RETRIBUTION assaulted Woods, and Mustafa Ali announced that he would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over Slapjack of RETRIBUTION after hitting him with a variation of the Shining Wizard.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Vince McMahon’s Older Brother Passes Away

Vince McMahon was absent from last Friday’s SmackDown tapings and now it appears clear why. Roderick James "Rod" McMahon, older brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon passed away aged 77 on Wedn[...] Jan 25 - Vince McMahon was absent from last Friday’s SmackDown tapings and now it appears clear why. Roderick James "Rod" McMahon, older brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon passed away aged 77 on Wedn[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Jan. 25, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 25, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacked The Miz and John Morrison 2. Charlotte Flair defeat[...] Jan 25 - The following are the results of the January 25, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacked The Miz and John Morrison 2. Charlotte Flair defeat[...]

What Happened During Tonight's Raw Main Event? (Spoilers/Results)

The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. After several transformations from Alexa Bliss, it appeared as thou[...] Jan 25 - The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. After several transformations from Alexa Bliss, it appeared as thou[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge Makes a Big Announcement on Raw (Spoilers/Results)

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced that he will be entering the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after seven months of inactivity. As fans may recall, Ed[...] Jan 25 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced that he will be entering the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after seven months of inactivity. As fans may recall, Ed[...]

Did Matt Riddle Earn a Shot at Bobby Lashley's U.S. Title on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot as Bobby Lashley's WWE United States Champions[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot as Bobby Lashley's WWE United States Champions[...]

Who Won Between A.J. Styles and R-Truth on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match with the Calf Crusher submission hold. If this was the #RoyalRumble, that would've[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match with the Calf Crusher submission hold. If this was the #RoyalRumble, that would've[...]

What Happened When Sheamus Took on Miz & Morrison in a Handicap Match on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

After already picking up a victory over John Morrison, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus found himself competing in a Two-on-One Handicap Match against both Morrison and The Miz on tonight's Raw. Miz[...] Jan 25 - After already picking up a victory over John Morrison, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus found himself competing in a Two-on-One Handicap Match against both Morrison and The Miz on tonight's Raw. Miz[...]

Who Won Between John Morrison and Sheamus on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a very competitive match between John Morrison and "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. In the end, Sheamus picked up the pinfall victory over Morriso[...] Jan 25 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a very competitive match between John Morrison and "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. In the end, Sheamus picked up the pinfall victory over Morriso[...]

Flair vs. Baszler Turns into a Six-Woman Tag Team Match on Raw (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler was scheduled to take on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair. Their match ended with a DQ after Nia Jax inter[...] Jan 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler was scheduled to take on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair. Their match ended with a DQ after Nia Jax inter[...]

See What Happened When Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Met Face-to-Face on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw opened with a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was interrupted by John Morrison and The Miz. WWE Hall of Famer and Number One Contender to the[...] Jan 25 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw opened with a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was interrupted by John Morrison and The Miz. WWE Hall of Famer and Number One Contender to the[...]

Alberto El Patron Trial Pushed Back To May

The court trial for Alberto El Patron is being pushed back to May of this year. He was scheduled to appear in court this year, but PWInsider reported different. Patron did appear in a San Anton[...] Jan 25 - The court trial for Alberto El Patron is being pushed back to May of this year. He was scheduled to appear in court this year, but PWInsider reported different. Patron did appear in a San Anton[...]

Roman Reigns Wishes To Work With Paul Heyman For Rest Of Career

Roman Reigns did an interview with CBS Sports, and in it he said he'd want to work with Paul Heyman the rest of his career. He did also speak about working with Heyman which you can read that q[...] Jan 25 - Roman Reigns did an interview with CBS Sports, and in it he said he'd want to work with Paul Heyman the rest of his career. He did also speak about working with Heyman which you can read that q[...]

WWE And ESPN Ending Relationship

The news of the WWE Network moving to Peacock has been big news today although one partnership WWE has built up over the years is set to come to an end as a result of the deal with NBCUniversal. ESPN[...] Jan 25 - The news of the WWE Network moving to Peacock has been big news today although one partnership WWE has built up over the years is set to come to an end as a result of the deal with NBCUniversal. ESPN[...]

Reaction To WWE Network Moving To Peacock

A report from Fightful Select has revealed the backstage reaction to the news of WWE Network moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. "One wrestler we spoke with actually hadn’t hear[...] Jan 25 - A report from Fightful Select has revealed the backstage reaction to the news of WWE Network moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. "One wrestler we spoke with actually hadn’t hear[...]

Triple H Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 37 Status

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Triple H was asked if Brock Lesnar will be on the card for WrestleMania 37. Here is what he said: “One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock [...] Jan 25 - In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Triple H was asked if Brock Lesnar will be on the card for WrestleMania 37. Here is what he said: “One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock [...]

Stephanie McMahon 'Very Hopeful' About A Big Name Returning

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Stephanie McMahon was asked if UFC Hall Of Famer & former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will make a return to WWE. She said: “Well, you know, R[...] Jan 25 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, Stephanie McMahon was asked if UFC Hall Of Famer & former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will make a return to WWE. She said: “Well, you know, R[...]

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Returning For Special On Impact+

Impact Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Gail Kim, Velvet Sky, Christy Hemme, ODB, Brooke Adams, and Taryn Terrell will be returning this week for a special roundtable discussion on Impact Plus.[...] Jan 25 - Impact Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Gail Kim, Velvet Sky, Christy Hemme, ODB, Brooke Adams, and Taryn Terrell will be returning this week for a special roundtable discussion on Impact Plus.[...]

Bad Bunny To Perform At WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Pay-Per-View

Rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform his hit single "Booker T" at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. STAMFORD, Conn., January 25, 2021 – Multi-platinum recording artist and international super[...] Jan 25 - Rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform his hit single "Booker T" at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. STAMFORD, Conn., January 25, 2021 – Multi-platinum recording artist and international super[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre/Goldberg, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network will be the red brand's go-home show ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will return to Raw following COVID-1[...] Jan 25 - Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network will be the red brand's go-home show ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will return to Raw following COVID-1[...]

Mark Henry Hopes AEW Says 'No Thank You' To Signing Ryback

Ryback recently teased that he would be joining AEW later this year and his not so biggest fan Mark Henry warned AEW against signing him on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. “I hope th[...] Jan 25 - Ryback recently teased that he would be joining AEW later this year and his not so biggest fan Mark Henry warned AEW against signing him on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. “I hope th[...]

NBCUniversal’s Peacock To Become Exclusive Home To WWE Network

NBCU and WWE have been partners for almost 30 years, and their partnership is set to get a whole lot bigger. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is set to become the exclusive home to WWE Network’s co[...] Jan 25 - NBCU and WWE have been partners for almost 30 years, and their partnership is set to get a whole lot bigger. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is set to become the exclusive home to WWE Network’s co[...]

'I Do Not Have COVID' - CM Punk

On his Instagram, CM Punk posted a photo to his story with his feet up, and the caption, "Quarantine day 4 (or five?" which has caused alarm that he may have COVID-19. On his Twitter, CM Punk c[...] Jan 24 - On his Instagram, CM Punk posted a photo to his story with his feet up, and the caption, "Quarantine day 4 (or five?" which has caused alarm that he may have COVID-19. On his Twitter, CM Punk c[...]

Jim Cornette On Vince McMahon's Banned Words

On a Match 2020 edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed Vince McMahon’s banned words and phrases, including how he was told not to say the word "wrestling" during commenta[...] Jan 24 - On a Match 2020 edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed Vince McMahon’s banned words and phrases, including how he was told not to say the word "wrestling" during commenta[...]