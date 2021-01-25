Roman Reigns Wishes To Work With Paul Heyman For Rest Of Career

Roman Reigns did an interview with CBS Sports, and in it he said he'd want to work with Paul Heyman the rest of his career.

He did also speak about working with Heyman which you can read that quote below.

“He’s just a pleasure to be around Not only that, to be able to work with him? A lot of people just look at him as this creative genius and someone who is masterful on the microphone. But, the attention to detail is in every area, from anything that I need. This man has gotten me towels from the hotel to make sure they’re big enough, to picking me up custom steaks from the butcher last week. This guy does not cut his corners, he really is all hands on deck. It’s not just what he does from a creative standpoint or on camera, and he’s the greatest of all time with what he does in promoting and selling his athletes and how much demand he puts on the matches he’s involved in. He really does anything under the sun to make sure that the talent he’s working with is completely comfortable and focused on what they’re doing. It’s been a pleasure to work with him.”

As far as wanting to work with Paul Heyman the rest of his career