WWE And ESPN Ending Relationship
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2021
The news of the WWE Network moving to Peacock has been big news today although one partnership WWE has built up over the years is set to come to an end as a result of the deal with NBCUniversal.
ESPN had reportedly been in negotiations with WWE for the streaming rights to WWE Network but WWE decided to move to NBCUniversal.
Dave Melter revealed on
Wrestling Observer Radio that the relationship between WWE and ESPN is over.
"This is conjecture, and what I have to say later is not conjecture. I believe that there’s a good chance that ESPN was a part of the talks. I believe three weeks ago ESPN knew that they wouldn’t get it. That’s my conjecture.
What I do know is that ESPN has pretty much shut down all WWE content. Right now no more WWE on ESPN."
