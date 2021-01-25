Bad Bunny To Perform At WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Pay-Per-View

Rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform his hit single "Booker T" at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view.

STAMFORD, Conn., January 25, 2021 – Multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar Bad Bunny will perform his hit single “Booker T” off his new album “El Último Tour Del Mundo” live for the first time at Royal Rumble this Sunday, Jan. 31 streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET, as early reported by Billboard.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” said Bad Bunny. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

“Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we kick off the road to WrestleMania.”

Bad Bunny has taken over the global music scene as one of the most respected and talented singer-songwriters and producers of this generation. Declared the #1 artist globally of 2020 by Spotify, he has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards for Best Reggaeton Performance, Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year among others.

Bad Bunny’s most recent and third album of 2020, “El Último Tour Del Mundo” debuted at #1 on the “Billboard 200” chart, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach #1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart, as well as #1 on Apple Music’s global “Top Albums” chart for all genres.