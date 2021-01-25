NBCUniversal’s Peacock To Become Exclusive Home To WWE Network

NBCU and WWE have been partners for almost 30 years, and their partnership is set to get a whole lot bigger.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is set to become the exclusive home to WWE Network’s content in the United States starting March 18 following the news of a multi-year deal announced Monday. The deal is reported to be around $1 billion dollars over five years.

The deal will see live pay-per-view events, archived shows, and original content available on Peacock Premium for $4.99/month with ads. WWE had been offering their current service for $9.99 a month since it launched in 2014.

The add free Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $9.99/month, also will include WWE Network.

The NBCU streamer will have all WWE live events, at no additional cost, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, with Fastlane the first event to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21.

Nothing is currently set to change for WWE Network subscribers outside the U.S.