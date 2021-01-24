'I Do Not Have COVID' - CM Punk

I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job.

On his Twitter, CM Punk clarified he does not have the virus and is merely in quarantine "as a mandatory safety guideline for a job."

On his Instagram, CM Punk posted a photo to his story with his feet up, and the caption, "Quarantine day 4 (or five?" which has caused alarm that he may have COVID-19.

