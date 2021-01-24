Lance Storm Says Chris Jericho Predicted WCW's Downfall--- While Still Under Contract With Them

During the latest edition of Figure Four Daily, Lance Storm recalled when Chris Jericho contacted him while still part of WCW stating that he was certain that WCW would not win the war due to Eric Bischoff joining the nWo.

"At the time, the day after it happened (Bischoff joining the NWO), I got a call from Jericho, who I believe was still in WCW at the time. He predicted, he said, ”We’re done. We’re going to lose. WWE is going to win this war. Eric Bischoff is now in the NWO.’

To me, it was the first, which means it was the start, big misstep because it made no sense. The whole point of the NWO was they were outsiders. They were invading WCW and they made their big impact by coming in and power bombing Eric Bischoff and basically going, screw you WCW and then the guy they beat up when they got there, turns out was the guy that brought them in. It was like, well you are the head of WCW so they are not outsiders anymore. So storyline wise, it was the first misstep. Yes, it was a couple of years before it all fell apart…I do honestly believe that Eric Bischoff, making himself the focus of the show and making himself one of the cool heels, and I think this is a big contributing factor, and they will have a nice topic they can call me an idiot on 83 Weeks. But, cool heels are what led to the downfall because the babyfaces were no longer cool, they were losers that lost all the time. It’s so hard to see that when you’re one of the cool heels because it’s so much fun being a cool bad guy.

If Eric Bischoff wasn’t one of the cool bad guys and he was still on team WCW as the head of WCW, he would have realized his team was looking like a bunch of geeks who always lost and the home team may not have lost this war. So, again, the start of the downfall, and that doesn’t mean that’s when it collapsed obviously. It doesn’t mean there weren’t many moments along the way that the ship could have been righted, but that was the moment that the first misstep happened and it was the start of a long downfall.”