“I just feel that I had a very fruitful long career, and I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE, and I was given every opportunity. That door is closed, and I’m okay with that. And I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, ‘wow I did all that stuff,’ and that’s just how I’d like to keep it.”

“I think I had a great career. I was very privileged. I explored everything I could explore in WWE, like what else more could I have possibly done? I got to be around great people, and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me. And it was just time. I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get we’re more prone to injuries. It was just time.

Former WWE Women's and Divas Champion Layla El recently did an interview with Ring the Belle and talked about the success that she achieved during her WWE career and whether she would be open to making a comeback:

Layla El Talks About Her Time in WWE and If She Would Consider Making a Comeback

