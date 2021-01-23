D-Von Dudley Has Fans Upset Over His Joke About 'Coming Out' Gay

As previously reported, on the most recent episode of his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley expressed his upset at dirt sheets for not reporting that he’s gay.

Dudley explained he tried to trick wrestling news websites into reporting he was gay, but he ultimately failed. It came about after he felt dirt sheets exaggerated a recent minor health issue he was dealing with and his infatuation for Stephanie McMahon.

A number of websites including Pink News has picked up on his joke.

His comments left fans scratching their heads and those in the LGBT community felt unsettled by his comments.

He tweeted: "I think it’s funny. I didn’t think they would bite but they did. LOL I need to make up things more often. ‘Lmao let them keep writing. I’ll look at it this way they must be watching a show every week to see what I’m gonna say I think that’s hilarious (sic)"

When follower asked if he was actually gay or not, he replied: "No I’m not".

I think it’s funny. I didn’t think they would bite but they did. LOL I need to make up things more often. lmao let them keep writing. I’ll look at it this way they must be watching a show every week to see what I’m gonna say I think that’s hilarious — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 21, 2021

A follower of his tweeted, "Did D-Von Dudley just come out as gay? Or is this a joke? Anyway big ups brother."

Another felt D-Von should feel shame for his comments, "Do you not realise this kind of thing undermines attempts by gay people, and black gay people, in the industry to come out? They will take one look at a prank like this and be reaffirmed of their pre-conceived notions about how they will be recieved. Shame on you. Be better."

Another felt his joke might upset the LGBT community: "Gotta say, maybe don't make a joke out of the act of coming out? That can be an ungodly stressful moment for members of the LGBT community such as myself, and having it turned into a joke just reinforces fears about not being taken seriously when they take that step."

Do you think D-Von went too far with his joke?