Becky Lynch Posts A New Photo With Baby Daughter
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 23, 2021
Becky Lynch posted a photo of herself and her new baby girl Roux on Instagram today. In the photo, she is wearing Conor McGregor’s t-shirt prior to his UFC 257 fight tonight.
