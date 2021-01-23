WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Responds to Undertaker Saying that WWE's Product Has Gotten "Soft"
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 23, 2021
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sportskeeda and responded to Undertaker's recent comments from Joe Rogan's podcast. For those who may not be aware, Undertaker made a statement about WWE's modern product being "soft" compared to previous eras.
McIntyre responded with the following:
"I don't agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective. I've listened to part of it, I've got to listen to the whole thing it's pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the attitude era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines. Back in the day, there were more sexual based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there's only so far we can push it and we're willing to push it. There's certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn't wanna go back to. So I'm not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we're walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that's just not true at all. It's never been more physical."