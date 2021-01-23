Matt Hardy Involved in a Car Accident Earlier Today

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 23 - As previously reported, on the most recent episode of his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley expressed his upset at dirt sheets for not reporting that he’s gay. Dudley explained he tried to [...]
Jan 23 - AEW has announced Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will talk about their Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event on next week's Dynamite on TNT[...]
Jan 23 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sportskeeda and responded to Undertaker's recent comments from Joe Rogan's podcast. For those who may not be aware, Undertaker made a statement about WWE's[...]
Jan 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Mick Foley posted the following health update on his Twitter account. As fans may already be aware, "The Hardcore Legend" has b[...]
Jan 23 - All Elite Wrestling's Matt Hardy posted the following picture of his car on Twitter after being involved in an accident earlier today: pic.twitter.com/1FKBUmuoDQ — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAN[...]
Jan 23 - 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena has a new book coming out in April. Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I'd Like to Tell My Younger Self is currently available for pre-order at RandomHo[...]
Jan 23 - Iconic television show host and one-time Monday Night RAW guest Larry King has passed away today at the age of 87. King appeared on RAW in 2012 in order to iron out and issue between The Miz and Kofi[...]
Jan 22 - Ben Carter posted online on Twitter today, and he had decided to make it clear on the rumor going around about when he was offered a contract within WWE. Carter previously was seen on both AEW and Im[...]
Jan 22 - Cool photo of Owen Hart and British Bulldog playing WWF Wrestlemania on PS1. from r/SquaredCircle BretHartBuriesThis on Reddit: “Owen was always a better video game worker than most of[...]
Jan 22 - AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke to Bleacher Report, in which he was asked about a possible return to WWE in the future. Here is what he said: "You gotta say never say never, because you don&rsq[...]
Jan 22 - WWE taped Superstar Spectacle today at the ThunderDome in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event is set to broadcast on the WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 AM ET, made for Indian fans for their Republic Day cel[...]
Jan 22 - NBC is to shut down the NBC Sports Network by the end of 2021, according to SportsBusinessDaily.com. The shutdown of the network would mean NHL and NASCAR being moved to the USA Network, which "could[...]
Jan 22 - WrestleVotes revealed on Twitter that John Cena and Goldberg are "nearly locks" to appear at WrestleMania 37. The Undertaker is TBD. WrestleVotes also recently reported that WWE is planning for 25,00[...]
Jan 22 - Ring of Honor has taped several shows in advance in order to fill TV time for the next month. What may be surprising to some fans is the two women who returned at those tapings: Angelina Love and Man[...]
Jan 22 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast about AEW's newfound working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling that has resulted in a growing back-and-forth invasion angle.
[...]
Jan 22 - WWE's official Twitter account sent out a question to their followers: who would you like to see appear in the two Royal Rumble matches this year? WCW and WWF alumni Alundra Blayze (also known as Mad[...]
Jan 22 - According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has big plans for Aleister Black for his impending return to WWE television. The idea is for him to have a "dramatic debut" on SmackDown, however plans have [...]
Jan 21 - During his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE legend The Undertaker revealed he preferred when wrestling lockers of days gone by, "when men were men. "In that era of guys, too, those[...]
Jan 21 - During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed what he thought about CM Punk quitting WWE and then going on to join UFC. "I didn’t understand it. He had an issue wi[...]
Jan 21 - The much anticipated Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will be returning to VICE soon exploring a number of dark topics that have haunted the world of pro wrestling. We learned recently that St[...]
Jan 21 - WWE legend The Undertaker has revealed that he struggles with the current WWE product because he feels it is "a little soft". Taker made the claim on The Joe Rogan Experience when he was asked if he'[...]
Jan 21 - On the most recent episode of his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley expressed his upset at dirt sheets for not reporting that he’s gay. Dudley explained he tried to trick wrestling news websites[...]
Jan 21 - WWE has announced that WWE Backstage will be returning to television on FS1 on Saturday, January 30, the night before the Royal Rumble 2021 event. Also returning will be Renee Paquette (Young) who wi[...]