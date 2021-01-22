Ben Carter Clears Up When He Was Offered A WWE Contract
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Jan 22, 2021
Ben Carter posted online on Twitter today, and he had decided to make it clear on the rumor going around about when he was offered a contract within WWE.
Carter previously was seen on both AEW and Impact Wrestling before he jumped ship to WWE. He's a part of WWE NXT UK as of right now, and is booked as a notable talent there.
Fans apparently think that WWE signed Ben Carter as a way to keep him from AEW. He was originally a student at Seth Rollins school which is located in Davenport, Iowa.
PWInsider reports that WWE were well aware of Ben before he even debuted for Game Changer Wrestling which was when fans picked up on Carter's talent in the ring.
A short and to the point tweet can be seen below:
“Just thought I’d clear something up real quick… I had an offer from WWE 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 I appeared anywhere else, not after. Thank you for coming to my ted talk.”
