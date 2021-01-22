WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Superstar Spectacle Results (SPOILERS)
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 22, 2021
WWE taped Superstar Spectacle today at the ThunderDome in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event is set to broadcast on the WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 AM ET, made for Indian fans for their Republic Day celebration.
- The show opens with a promo advertising multiples Indian wrestlers. Royal Rumble and WrestleMania are also advertised.
- Indian National Anthem played.
- Jinder Mahal kicked off the show and asked fans to be loud so WWE gives India a weekly show. He also confirmed that he’s fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered last year
- Intercontinental Champion Big E & Xavier Woods make an appearance
- Special “Bhangra” dance performance from Spinning Canvas
- NXT Champion Finn Balor def. Guru Raaj
- Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Dilsher Shanky & Giant Zanjeer def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, King Corbin & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler (Shinsuke Nakamura worked this match as a heel again. He recently turned babyface)
- AJ Styles (with Omos) def. Jeet Rama
- Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair & Sareena Sandhu def. Bayley & Natalya
- Main Event: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher (with Ric Flair) def. Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boyz in a 6-Man Tag Team match