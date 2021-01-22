SPOILER: Two Former Stars Return At ROH Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Ring of Honor has taped several shows in advance in order to fill TV time for the next month.

What may be surprising to some fans is the two women who returned at those tapings: Angelina Love and Mandy Leon.

ROH hasn't had any women's matches since their return from hiatus, so these two returns show an obvious intent to get the Women of Honor division back and running.

The two are being brought back for a feud with ring announcer Quinn McKay.