Tony Khan On Working With IMPACT Wrestling, Where The Idea Came From

Tony Khan recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast about AEW's newfound working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling that has resulted in a growing back-and-forth invasion angle.

“It was Kenny’s idea. He asked me about it, and I love good ideas, but I don’t do every idea. I try not to do the bad ones, and also, I don’t do every good one. Sometimes, because I don’t realize they’re good, and I’m not perfect and make a lot of mistakes too. Sometimes, there are also good ones that just don’t fit. But this was something that Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. He put a lot of time and thought into it. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny. Don Callis and Kenny have a really close relationship, and I think that was what was behind it. I also think Kenny believed that Don would be a very powerful advocate for him and could fill the role of a really, really strong heel manager for Kenny as the top heel in the territory.

“Really, I think Kenny is the top heel in wrestling right now. I think that’s something that people wanted to see. There are some wrestlers like Steve Austin in 2001 where I don’t think people were ready to boo him or that they wanted that person to be a villain. I absolutely think people were ready to see this Kenny Omega. He was excited to present it, but he didn’t just want to present the same Kenny Omega that people had seen. He put so much thought into innovating and changing. That’s why I would say that I think the two best wrestlers in the world are Kenny and Jon [Moxley]. That’s why we have showcased them as the top two. We didn’t want to just flip a switch. It’s been a slow progression over the course of a year…….it was something he believed in and he wanted to help Don, but he also thought it could help us. He was right.”